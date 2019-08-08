|
MARTONE - Joan nee Olsen of Sea Cliff, NY on August 7th 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Andrew Jr., Maryann, Larry (Fran) and Gunnar. Dear sister of the late Gunnar. Proud grandmother of Emily and Davis. Also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and one spoiled dog, Mr. Bojangles. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Friday, 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass at St. Boniface R.C. Church Saturday, 10am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Donations may be made to www.GlenCoveSeniorCenter.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019