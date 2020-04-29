|
|
Mazzu- Joan Mckee, 86 of Waxhaw, North Carolina passed away April 18, 2020. Joan was a longtime resident of Long Island. She raised her family and lived in Glen Head for over thirty years. Joan received her Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Johns University and a Masters in Library Science from C.W. Post. She was a devoted and beloved children's librarian at Glen Cove Library, Hempstead Library and Uniondale Library where she made deep connections to those communities and pro-vided engaging ways to help develop children's literacy. After retiring she lived in Southampton for seventeen years and participated in the development of adult literacy. At Rodgers Memorial Library in Southampton, along with other local writers, Joan was part of writing memoire group, Windmill Writers. As a member of the group Joan helped edit and publish a book called Stringing Words. Joan was a creative person and in her retired years she started a beading company called Beau Beads making necklaces and bracelets that she sold but mostly donated to charities for fundraisers. Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York and married to Hugo A. Mazzu for 58 years. In addition to her husband Hugo, Joan is survived by her 4 daughters, Jennifer Johnson,Carolyn Mazzu Genovesi (Anthony), Joan Mazzu (Jeffrey Meaney) and Noelle Carbone (Howard). She also leaves a legacy of love with her 14 grandchildren; Sam, Nicole, Marielle, Lilly, Matthew, Bennett, Henry, Christian, Abigail, Theo, Jenna, Celia, Julia and Jeffery. A future Memorial Service will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers please provide donations to AABR.org an organization dedicated to serving children with autism and adults with developmental disabilities.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020