1/
Joan Mulligan
MULLIGAN - Joan Alice , 84, of Huntington Station, on July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Mulligan MD. Loving mother of the late Diane, the late Kathy, John, Kevin, Joan, Jimmy, Beth, and Robert (Tori). Cherished grandmother of Zachary and Emma. Dear sister of Maureen Guacci, John Daly, and the late Daniel Daly. Her unconditional love for all she knew and her remarkable strength will be missed by all. Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Friday July 10 at 9:30 AM St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
