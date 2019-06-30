Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig's Roman Catholic Church
1 Depan Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan O'Connor


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan O'Connor Notice
O'CONNOR - Joan F. (nee Motylinski), age 101, of Great Neck, NY died on June 28, 2019. Beloved mother of Kathleen (late Allen), Edward (Marina), late Linda, and late son-in-law Frank. Loving grandmother of Keith (Meredith), Tim (late Laila). Great-grand-mother of Devon (Cesar). Sister of the late Joe (Tersea), Frank (Kay), John (Emilia), Steve (Jennie), Ernest (Josephine) and Helen (Bill). Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Joan was a warm- hearted & caring person who loved her family, her cats & traveling to many places. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Sun Harbor Manor, especially Woodhlie Thomas for the wonderful care & friendship shown to our mother. Donations may be made to Children of Hope Foundation c/o Nassau County Police Dept., 1490 Franklin Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 or , Nashville, TN. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH, 506 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park NY Monday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Mass Tuesday 10am St. Hedwig's Church. Interment Holy Rood Cem. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now