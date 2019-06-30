|
|
O'CONNOR - Joan F. (nee Motylinski), age 101, of Great Neck, NY died on June 28, 2019. Beloved mother of Kathleen (late Allen), Edward (Marina), late Linda, and late son-in-law Frank. Loving grandmother of Keith (Meredith), Tim (late Laila). Great-grand-mother of Devon (Cesar). Sister of the late Joe (Tersea), Frank (Kay), John (Emilia), Steve (Jennie), Ernest (Josephine) and Helen (Bill). Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Joan was a warm- hearted & caring person who loved her family, her cats & traveling to many places. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Sun Harbor Manor, especially Woodhlie Thomas for the wonderful care & friendship shown to our mother. Donations may be made to Children of Hope Foundation c/o Nassau County Police Dept., 1490 Franklin Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 or , Nashville, TN. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH, 506 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park NY Monday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Mass Tuesday 10am St. Hedwig's Church. Interment Holy Rood Cem. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019