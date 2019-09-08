Newsday Notices
Joan O'Hanlon Notice
O'HANLON - Joan, Age 87, of East Rockaway, NY passed peacefully on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of the late Carol Lynn, Kevin, Brian & Kathleen Wilhelmsen. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Moseley, Christine, Steven Wilhelmsen & great-grandmother of Briana Castro. Adored sister of Constance Lipnicki. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Monday 9:00am - 10:30am. Funeral Mass 11:00am Monday at Holy Cross R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019
