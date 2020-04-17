|
PAMAS - Joan, 87, of Garden City, NY, passed away peace-fully in her home on April 13, 2020. Joan was the beloved wife and sweetheart of the late Stephen Pamas for 59 years. Joan fought the fight against ALZ for over 15 years.Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Viola and William Becht. She was predeceased by her 7 siblings. Joan was a woman with steadfast faith in God and her selfless compassion for others was immeasurable. Joan's life was a living example of Micah 6:8: "And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Joan was a dedicated mother first and foremost, and treasured her large family, including the many children that she fostered. With her indomitable spirit, there was nothing that Joan could not do. Joan was an accomplished seamstress, animal lover, gardener, and faithful servant at New Hyde Park Baptist Church. Joan is survived by her five children: Alaine and James Fitzgerald, Stephen and Patty Pamas, Christine and Bruce Coners, Nancy and Dean Falb, Michael and Jessie Pamas. Joan was a loving grandmother to 17, great-grandmother to 13 and great-great-grandmother to 2.Donations may be made in her memory to The Fresh Air Fund or the ASPCA.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020