POWERS - Joan, of Copiague, LI, on May 9, 2020, at the age of 87 passed away peacefully due to complications of the coronavirus. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Beloved mother of the late Kenneth (Rachel Powers), John (Marge Powers) and Robert (Howard Costa). Cherished grandmother of Joseph, John, David, Mark and Jesse. Joan also had the honor of being a great grandmother to 8 wonderful children. Joan was a very active member of the community and Our Lady of the Assumption Church. She was also a past President and a vital member of the Good Samaritan Guild for over 50 years. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial remembrance will be planned at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague.
