REBHOLZ - Joan, of Copiague, LI, on December 19, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Beloved mother of Raymond (Deidre Byrne) and Stephen (Jodi). Cherished grandmother of Angharad Rebholz (Michael Blaakman) and Jameson Rebholz. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm, D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague.Funeral Mass, Monday, 9:45am Our Lady of the Assumption RC Church, Copiague. Interment, Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 21, 2019