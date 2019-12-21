Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
99 Oak Street
Copiague, NY 11726
(631) 691-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rebholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Rebholz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Rebholz Notice
REBHOLZ - Joan, of Copiague, LI, on December 19, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Beloved mother of Raymond (Deidre Byrne) and Stephen (Jodi). Cherished grandmother of Angharad Rebholz (Michael Blaakman) and Jameson Rebholz. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm, D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague.Funeral Mass, Monday, 9:45am Our Lady of the Assumption RC Church, Copiague. Interment, Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -