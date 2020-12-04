SCHOENBERGER-Joan, passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 78 in New York City. Beloved daughter of Edward and Fran Schoenberger (Manhasset, NY), brother Paul Schoenberger, Esq (The Villages, FL) cherished Aunt and Godmother of Tara Neumann (Jim) and Great-Aunt to Amelia and Luke. Joan attended St Mary's High School, Boston University and received her Master's in Counseling from Michigan State. She retired as a Senior Vice President, Human Resources, at the Bank of East New York. Joan was deeply devoted to the Church, her family, a wide group of friends and the NY Yankees. Funeral Mass 12/4, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Manhasset NY. Interment, Cemetery of Holy Rood, Westbury NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store