PETROSKE - Joan Schultz, passed away peacefully at her home in Stony Brook NY on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at age 89. Joan was raised in the Bronx and later lived in Deer Park and Manorville. She graduated from Cornell University in 1953 with a dual major in Child Development and Sociology/Social Work, and earned a Master's degree from Hofstra University. She was an elementary school teacher for 25 years in the Half Hollow Hills School District and served as the building representative to the Teachers' Association until her retirement in 1992. She then served as President of Half Hollow Hills Active Retired Teachers for over twenty years. Joan was involved in lobbying in Albany and Washington, and was a delegate to the New York State United Teachers Retiree Council and the American Federation of Teachers. Joan was an avid sailor and was actively involved for many years in the South Bay Cruising Club. She also enjoyed golf and was past President of the Homeowners Association of The Greens in Manorville. Predeceased by her husband of nearly 52 years, Edward, in 2006, who was also an educator, and their son, Andrew, in 1961, Joan is survived by her daughter, Susan (Peters), and her son, Clifford, daughter-in-law Colleen, and grandchildren Kyle, Nikole, Sasha, Christian, Julia, Jackson, Lyla, and Nora. Joan inspired many with the clarity of her vision and leadership. She will be missed. View- ing Wednesday 11/25, 2-4 and 7-9, Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, East Setauket NY. Funeral Services Friday 11/27, 12:30pm, Bryant Funeral Home. Interment to follow, 2:30pm, Long Island National Cemetery, 2040 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY.







