Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
Joan Stephanie Mangels Notice
MANGELS - Joan Stefanie, 85, of Garden City, NY, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Robert K. Mangels. Loving mother of Doug (Debbie), Christopher (Carol) and Donald (Carrie). Cherished grand-mother of Katie, Stephanie, Kimberly, Thomas, Brian, Christina, Cara and Jessie. Joan served as the secretary of St. Joseph's School in Garden City for over 3 decades. Visitation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Fairchild & Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, NY. Funeral Mass 10am Wednesday, Nov. 27, St. Joseph's Church, Garden City.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2019
