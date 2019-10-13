|
SULLIVAN - Joan L.(nee Kircher) of Centerport, born February 10, 1929 in Flushing, NY. Amazing Mother to Kerry (Susan), Chris (Lorraine), Kevin(Patricia), Stacy (Kevin). Adoring Grandmother to Connor,Colin, Patrick, Michael, Emma, Erin, Shane, Lindsay, and Jack. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years J. Gregory Sullivan of Centerport. A dedicated teacher's assistant at WS Boces. A lover of summer, sweets and shopping. She was loved and adored by all who met her. Visitation Monday 2-5 & 7-9 PM at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport. Memorial Mass Tuesday 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Inn Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd, Suite 2 Woodbury, NY 11797, in Joan's memory appreciated. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2019