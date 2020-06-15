Joan Sweeney
SWEENEY - Joan (nee Quinn), Peacefully on her birthday June 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Robert, Joseph, the late James, Stephen and the late Kevin. Dear grandmother of Joseph, Cathleen, Joseph, James, Edward & Teresa. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday Morning 10:45am St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Visitors may call Tuesday 8-10am at Park Funeral Chapels, 2175 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Park Funeral Chapels
JUN
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Park Funeral Chapels
2175 Jericho Tpke
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 747-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
