Joan Sweeney

SWEENEY - Joan (nee Quinn), Peacefully on her birthday June 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Robert, Joseph, the late James, Stephen and the late Kevin. Dear grandmother of Joseph, Cathleen, Joseph, James, Edward & Teresa. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday Morning 10:45am St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Visitors may call Tuesday 8-10am at Park Funeral Chapels, 2175 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, NY.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 15, 2020.