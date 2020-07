TENTAS - Joan of Farmingdale, NY passed away on 5/19/2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday 7/24/2020 to honor her life at McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home at 385 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735 from 9:30AM-11:30AM. Her ashes will be buried with her Husband, Alex of 60 years, in Pinelawn National Cemetery in Melville, NY immediately following the service.







