The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
(516) 825-0036
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Joan Tiedge Notice
TIEDGE - Joan on June 18, 2019 of Malverne. Wife of Richard. Loving mother of Jeanne LaFranier (John) and Lynn Tiedge (Bill Docalovich). Devoted grandmother of Michael (Nicole), Katelyn (Jeff), Jack, Katarina and Matthew. Cherished great-grandmother of Sean and Ashleigh. Dear sister of MaryAnn Lilly (Joe) brother-in-law Joe Figlioli, predeceased by her sister Anita Figioli. Survived by many nieces and one nephew. Family will receive friends Monday June 24th at The Moore Funeral Home 54 West Jamaica Avenue, Valley Stream, visitation hours from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Religious service 7:30 pm. Funeral Tuesday 10am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019
