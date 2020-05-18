Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Tisdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Tisdell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Tisdell Notice
TISDELL - Joan, age 74, of Bohemia, on May 6, 2020. She was the co-director of the Families With Diabetes support group. She was the founder of the Robert K. Sweeney Fun Days Program, a day camp for children with type one diabetes which has been running for over twenty years. Her years of chronic pain have ended, but her countless acts of kindness will live on. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael T., her two sons, Gregory Lissandrello and Michael P. Tisdell, and sister Marie Nelson. A private cremation was held.
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -