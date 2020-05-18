|
TISDELL - Joan, age 74, of Bohemia, on May 6, 2020. She was the co-director of the Families With Diabetes support group. She was the founder of the Robert K. Sweeney Fun Days Program, a day camp for children with type one diabetes which has been running for over twenty years. Her years of chronic pain have ended, but her countless acts of kindness will live on. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael T., her two sons, Gregory Lissandrello and Michael P. Tisdell, and sister Marie Nelson. A private cremation was held.
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2020