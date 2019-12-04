|
TYNAN - Joan (nee Farrell), on December 2, 2019, of Seaford. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack". Loving mother of Maureen Cardinal (Bob), Mary Reichenbach (Eric), John Tynan (Cynthia Kao), Lt. Col. Retired Patrick Tynan (Renee), and Eileen Calabro (Rob). Cherished grandmother of Jack, Katie Sheehan (Brendan), Jim, Erin, Tony, Mary, Maggie, Kate, Clare, Jack, Charlie, Grace, Peter and Beatrice. Dear sister of the late Richard Farrell. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Family requests donations be sent to: Christian Help, Inc., P.O. Box 1257, Kermit, WV 25674. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2019