VILLANO - Joan M., of Sayville, on June 5, 2020. Cherished wife of the late David. Survived by her step children Lois Villano, MaryLu Thomsen, and David B. Villano, her step grandchildren, Daniel, Kristen, David, Michael, and Andrea, her 4 great-step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the COVOD-19 pandemic, a funeral Mass will be scheduled for a later date. To offer condloences to the family or to obtain donation information, please visit www.raynordandrea.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.