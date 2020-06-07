Joan Villano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VILLANO - Joan M., of Sayville, on June 5, 2020. Cherished wife of the late David. Survived by her step children Lois Villano, MaryLu Thomsen, and David B. Villano, her step grandchildren, Daniel, Kristen, David, Michael, and Andrea, her 4 great-step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the COVOD-19 pandemic, a funeral Mass will be scheduled for a later date. To offer condloences to the family or to obtain donation information, please visit www.raynordandrea.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved