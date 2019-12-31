Newsday Notices
Wilczewski - Joan E.(nee: Smedley) of Rockville Centre, NY. Beloved wife of Stanley. Loving and devoted mother of Bryan (Cora), Paul (Bridget, and James (Brittany). Adored grandmother of Hendrik, Lily, Oskar and Elinor. Dear sister of Michael, Carol, and the late Robert Smedley. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Thursday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Friday 11am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, www.carcinoid.org, would be appreicated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 31, 2019
