Joan Zaffuto

ZAFFUTO - Joan on September 1, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph Jr. (Amelia), Josephine Centore (Steve), Jim (Karen), Martha Sciulara (Joe). Fond Sister of Loretta Germana.Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm @ the Krauss Funeral Home Inc. 1097 Hempstead Tpke Franklin Square NY. Mass of Chrisitan burial Saturday 9:30am. St Catherine of Sienna RCC Interment: Pinelawn Memorial Park
Published in Newsday on Sep. 3, 2020.