Joan Zaffuto
ZAFFUTO - Joan on September 1, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph Jr. (Amelia), Josephine Centore (Steve), Jim (Karen), Martha Sciulara (Joe). Fond Sister of Loretta Germana.Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm @ the Krauss Funeral Home Inc. 1097 Hempstead Tpke Franklin Square NY. Mass of Chrisitan burial Saturday 9:30am. St Catherine of Sienna RCC Interment: Pinelawn Memorial Park



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
SEP
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St Catherine of Sienna RCC
Funeral services provided by
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
