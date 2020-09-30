1/
Joann Convey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONVEY - Joann of White Plains, formerly of Port Washington, passed away from natural causes at age 92 on September 25. Joann and her late husband Edward grew up together in Forest Hills. They married in 1951 and moved to Port Washington where they lived for 50 years. In 1984 they built a much-loved second home in East Hampton. Joann graduated from Colombia University School of Occupational Therapy in 1949. She directed a sheltered workshop at Creedmoor Psychiatric Hospital. While raising her four children she became very active in many volunteer projects in Port Washington. Joann was most proud of her role as a Co-founder of Port Alert, the first drug prevention and services program in Nassau County. The program still exists today. Recently she was a member of The Woman's Club of White Plains.Edward and Joann were active members of St Peter's of Alcantara Parish and longtime members of the Port Washington Yacht Club. A devoted and adoring mother and grand-mother, she is survived by Christine (Mark) Roithmayr of White Plains, John (Cathy) Convey of Roslyn Harbor, James(Louise) Convey of White Plains and six grandchildren; Seann (Fiancee Kathryn Kings), Christina, Alexander (Megan), Emma (Michael), Erin and Caitlin. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and son Edward U. Convey Sr. and Edward U. Convey Jr. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor should be directed to Smile Train.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved