McKELLAR JoAnn F. (Zukas), of Massapequa, NY, was called home by God on Monday morning April 22. She passed in her home surrounded by her loving family including husband Richard, daughter Gaillee (Fitzpatrick), son Paul and Goddaughter Joanne (Thornto). She was born August 23, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Garden City, NY with her younger sisters Mary (Price), Anne (Crescenzo) and Patti (Deegan) by her parents Vito and Josephine (Shwoob). She earned her Master's degree in School Psychology from St. John's University and spent her career as a school psychologist and an educational evaluator for the Uniondale School District. A woman of deep and unwavering faith with a brief stint as a neophyte at RSHM in Tarrytown, she went on to prepare to become a Josephite in Brentwood. After realizing that there was only room for one Mother Superior, she chose to follow a more modern day journey of faith and service. JoAnn was a Eucharistic minister at St Rose of Lima Parish and attended mass daily with her beloved "8 O'Clock Crew". A tireless volunteer, she spent years involved in many causes including religious education, the Birch Lane PTA and teaching ESL classes at St Martin of Tours in Amityville, NY. JoAnn and Richard were a regular fixture at the St Rose of Lima summer bizarre, year in and year out, manning the roulette booth. JoAnn is survived by a tremendous network of friends and a large and loving family, including husband Richard, daughter Gaillee (Neil), grandsons Braidon and Griffin, son Paul, sister Anne (Joe), sister Patti, niece Joanne (Chad), niece Nikki, niece Kellie, niece Alicia (Bill), niece Katie (Brian). She is pre-deceased by her parents Vito and Josephine, aunt Ceil (George), brother-in-law Gerry, brother-in-law Paul, and her beloved best friends Gail and Hank Ruegge. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road Massapequa Park, NY Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Friday 11AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Cremation will be private. Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2019