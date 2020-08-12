1/
JoAnn O. Calendrillo
1942 - 2020
CALENDRILLO - JoAnn O. , 78 passed away on Sunday August 9, 2020. 48 year resident of Merrick, NY She was born April 24, 1942 in her beloved Brooklyn. She was predeceased by her parents Phyllis and Charlie as well as her husband John. Loving mother to Patricia, John, Cristina and James. Cherished grandmother to Christian and Katie. She was a diehard Yankee Fan with a tremendous sense of humor and her passion was cooking. She was a tiredless advocate for the Autistic population. Visiting Thursday August 13, 2020 from 5PM to 9PM at the N.F.Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue Merrick. Funeral Mass Friday August 14, 2020 at 10AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church North Merrick, NY Int. Carnarsie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Go Fund Me www.gofundrne.com under JoAnn Calendrillo would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
