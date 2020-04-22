|
SPINA - JoAnn, of Huntington Station, passed away peacefully in her beloved home on April 20, at age 92. Brooklyn born, she was a resident of Huntington Station since 1949, where her husband, James, owned and operated the Depot Laundromat until his untimely passing in 1986. In the 34 years without him, JoAnn was active as a member and volunteer in various organizations (St. Hugh of Lincoln Rosary Society, the YMCA, Huntington Hospital, and the Homemakers Club). JoAnn lives on through her brother Tony & Geri Vult-aggio, sister-in-law Lillian Vultaggio, 3 daughters, Rose Politano, Nadine & Steven Bias, and Theresa & Michael Ziccardi, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren (the third on the way) and many nieces and nephews. Whether you knew her as Jo, Aunt Josie, Grandma, or Mrs. Spina, to know her was to love her. She was one of a kind, a traditional Italian and the true Matriarch of the Spina family. Her cooking and desserts were as unmatched as her tenacity. Her presence was a gift. She is loved by many and forgotten by none.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020