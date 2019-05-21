WHELEHAN- JoAnn S., 74, of Huntington (formerly of Lloyd Harbor) and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, on May 20, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. Originally from Fairlawn, NJ, she graduated with honors from Georgetown University's Nursing School. She received her Masters in Nursing on a scholarship, again with honors, from the University of Connecticut and was awarded a grant to develop a pediatric wellness program at a LI hospital. She subsequently received a degree from the Parsons School of Design and was an interior decorator before joining the Daniel Gale Real Estate Agency in Cold Spring Harbor as a Broker, where she was a recognized member of the Circle of Excellence. JoAnn was a very social person and enjoyed her family and friends, gardening, golf, tennis, decorating and bridge. She is survived by her husband, David, two sons: Scott (Cathy) of Redding, CT with grandchildren, Quinn, Ally and Riley; and son Brian (Alex) of Lloyd Harbor, NY with grandchildren, Jack, Tucker and Peyton. Calling hours at M.A. Connell in Huntington on Wednesday and Thursday, May 22 & 23 from 7-9. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's in Huntington on Friday, May 24 at 10:45. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gateway Center Dr. Clarksburg, MD 20871. maconnellfuneralhome.com Published in Newsday from May 21 to May 22, 2019