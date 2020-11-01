1/1
JoAnn Zarnoch
ZARNOCH - JoAnn, 71, of Lee, MA formerly of Merrick, Long Island, passed away at home from the effects of Lewy Body Dementia on October 14, 2020. JoAnn grew up in Freeport, NY, the daughter of Nicholas and Felicia (Silipo) Laricos. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Georgia Laricos. Besides her husband Bruce, JoAnn is survived by her daughter Britt Zarnoch, spouse Nicholas Packard and step-daughter Rachel Packard, sisters-in-law Patricia Zarnoch, Barbara Giglio, Nancy Casanova (Jacques), brother-in-law Joseph Zarnoch, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Central and Western Massachusetts or Elizabeth Freeman Center, in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238. Due to Covid 19, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
