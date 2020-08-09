BLAUNER - Joanna Laura (Hamerslag). Joanna was an unforgettable woman. Her beauty inside and out was only surpassed by her loving kindness. She was a gentle soul and an artist, painting murals on garbage cans and daisies on the tires of her Ford Pinto (to her daughter's slight embarrassment at the time). Joanna was a loving animal Mom to dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and ponies alike. She was more spiritual than religious - the beach was her temple. There was nothing more healing to her than the sea air of the Long Island beaches. She was a mother to so many not only her own children and grandchildren, but to her family of neighbors and friends alike. From dance parties on the patio twisting to Elvis, to wild cake creations she would make for bake sales, to works of art made just for you, to saving articles she thought you would like, Joanna showed her abundant love in countless ways. She will be missed every day by her family and friends, who will endeavor to keep her nurturing spirit and loving kindness alive. Joanna left us peacefully with her daughter by her side at the age of 82 in Trumbull, CT on July 21, 2020. Joanna is survived by her devoted daughter Patsy Fox (George), dear stepson Peter Blauner (Mary), adored grandchildren Tasman, Ella, and Ben, and treasured sisters Dana Endresen andBetsy Fay. Joanna was predeceased by her parents Albert and Betty Hamerslag, dedicated husband Charlie Miller and beloved stepson Stephen Blauner. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store