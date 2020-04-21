Home

Joanna Sorensen

Joanna Sorensen Notice
SORENSEN - Joanna, age 72; beloved mother to Kristian (Kathleen) and grandmother to Claire and James, cherished friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 17th surrounded by family. Born in Lebanon as a Polish refugee at the close of World War II, Joanna was adopted at birth and raised in England. She became a Pan Am flight atten-dant and later a nurse. Joanna raised her son in Garden City as a single mother and, later in life, was a proud grandmother. Services for Joanna will be held privately at Cassidy Funeral Home in Mineola.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
