Joanne Cappy Notice
CAPPY - Joanne of Fort Salonga on December 28, 2019, 68 years of age. Beloved wife of Michael. Mother of James Preissler (Cara). Loving sister of Susan Elliott and Holly Lidowski (Edward). Fond sister-in-law of Christine Cappy and Charles Cappy. Dear aunt of John Lidowski, Jeff Lidowski and Barbara Stevenson. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Friday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Saturday 11:15 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Genola Rural Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020
