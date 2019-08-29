|
DEEGAN - Sister Joanne, RSM died on Tuesday August 27, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, and her loving nieces, nephews. Wake on Friday August 30, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Convent 510 South Oyster Bay Rd.Hicksville, NY 11801 Mass on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy R C Church Hicksville, NY. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community 150 Ridge Road Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019