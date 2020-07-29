1/
Joanne Patricia Weir
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
WEIR - Joanne Patricia, 86 years old, passed peacefully in her home on July 22, 2020, surrounded by her daughters. Joanne was born in Brooklyn on September 10, 1933 to Thomas and Agnes Daly. She was the eldest of five children. She married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas Stephen Weir on October 12, 1952. They raised five daughters and lived in the same Farmingdale home for over 60 years before he passed in 2017. Joanne started her college career in her forties at Farmingdale State College, where she became a registered nurse. She had great success in her profession that spanned decades. She was loved by her family, friends and colleagues. She will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her five daughters; Diane, Debra, Donna, Laura, Joanne, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and her sister Eileen Latzen. The visitation will be held at McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735, from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, July 31, 2020. She will then be interred at the Long Island National Cemetery with her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be given to the Farmingdale State College Alumni Association in her name. This will be used to support students pursuing the health care profession; https://alumni.farmingdale.edu/donate.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
Funeral services provided by
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
