WILLIAMS- Joanne Patricia (nee Skelly) formerly of Commack, NY, and The Villages, Florida, passed away surrounded by her family in Springhill, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 16 at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick George Williams. Joanne was born in Glendale, Queens, NY to John and Antoinette (nee Cerar) Skelly. Growing up, she often spent summers in Mastic Beach with her grandparents, aunt and uncle and many beloved cousins. After graduating from Saint Angela Hall Academy in Brooklyn, NY, Joanne worked at First National City Bank. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Fred. Later in life she took great pride in working as a medical assistant for many years.Joanne's devotion could be seen by the times she spent with with her children and grandchildren, including family trips to Riedlbauer's Resort in Round Top, NY, memorable visits to her great grandsons in Cape Coral Florida, and the care she took of her beloved husband Fred in his later years. Her independence and love will be greatly missed by her friends and family including her four children and their spouses, Fred and Maggie Williams, Janice and George Winter, Stephen and Marsha Williams, Dianne and Paul Martello, her ten grandchildren and their spouses : Michael, Thomas (Cherilyn), Jessica, Alex, Paige (John), Matthew, Ryan, Anthony, Kevin, and Isabelle, and her two great-grandsons Kevin Jr. and Elijah. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday June 22 at 10:30 AM at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in East Northport, NY, followed by burial at Saint Charles / Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY at 12 PM. Memorial donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Suffolk (ucp-li.org Published in Newsday from June 18 to June 19, 2019