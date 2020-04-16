|
RUF - Joanne of Lake Grove and St. James. It is with great sadness that the family of Joanne Ruf announces her passing on April 8th. Joanne is survived by her adoring husband of 51 years, Charles (Charlie); loving children Karen (Marcello) & husband Christian, Jennifer & partner Denise and Charles Jr., cherished grand- children Christian and Emily (Marcello); devoted sister of Louise (Ferrara) and husband Joseph, dearest aunt to all her nieces, nephews & many family members & good friends. She was predeceased by brother Anthony (Minieri). Joanne, now Heaven's Angel, shall always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, prayerfulness and love. She devoted her life to caring for her family as well as others and was a lifelong member of Catholic Daughters. Joanne will be missed by all who had the great honor of knowing her.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020