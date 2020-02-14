|
WENGROFF - Joanne (nee Askin) of Wantagh, NY on February 13, 2020, at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Jeffry. Loving mother of Robyn Romano (Joseph) and Bryan (Amanda), and Shari Zito (Joseph) who was like a daughter to her. Proud grandmother of Ethan, Josey, Matthew, Connor, Asher, Morgan, and Gaven. Devoted daughter of Patricia Godsmark and the late Joseph Askin. Adored sister of Janet Montalbano (Charles), Joseph (Terri), and predeceased by Roy and Timmy. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:15 am, at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Cremation private. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020