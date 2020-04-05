Home

More Obituaries for Joanne Zeeman
Joanne Zeeman

Joanne Zeeman Notice
ZEEMAN - Joanne, on March 31, 2020 from complications of COPD and the coronavirus (COVID-19). Beloved wife of the late Richard Zeeman. Devoted mother of Andrea Zeeman (Christopher) and Nicole Zeeman. Loving daughter of the late Rose Breecker and the late Albert Breecker. Adored sister of Harold Breecker and sister-in-law, the late Suzanne Breecker. Cherished aunt of Alan and Robin Breecker (Jake and Luke) and Marnie Breecker (Zane). Admired sister-in-law of Laurie and Jim Bottomley. Graveside service to be held at New Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
