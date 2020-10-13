ROSENTHAL - Josephine T. of Brentwood, NY on October 10, 2020. Beloved wife to the Late Charles Gerard. Devoted mother of Charles (Maria), Thomas (Rosemarie), Anne Marie Tucci (Steven), Donna Wertheim (Philip), Michael (Lenore Mamarella), John (Christine). Cherished grandmother to Thomas, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Ryan, Joshua, Chelsea, Jonathan, Emma, Maxine, Eric, Sara, Hannah, Tamara, Jake and Cole and great-grandmother to Adalyn Josephine. Josephine was known for her abundance of energy and in her later years her strength and independence was evident to all who met her. Josephine faith was very important to her. She had been an active member of St. Anne's Parish including her participation as a Eucharistic Minister and her membership in the Christian Mothers. Before Josephine moved to Long Island she had worked for General Electric on Lexington Avenue in NYC and even recently would speak of how she enjoyed her time there. Josephine also worked at various jobs while raising her six children, including Southside Hospital, Brentwood School District and Hartfields. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, INC., 571 Suffolk Ave Brentwood, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday October 15th at 9:45am at St Annes RC Church, Brentwood, Followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 14th 2-4pm 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Nassau Suffolk Services for Autism in memory of Josephine.







