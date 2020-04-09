|
BARANELLO - Johanna, 87, of Manhasset, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Port Washington. She was the loving wife of John, who predeceased her. Johanna was a devoted mother who is survived by her children and their spouses John and Candace, Steven and Michele, Catherine and Fulvio, Thomas and Alane, Robert and Patti, Patricia and Gary, and Michael and Therese. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Additionally Johanna leaves behind her dedicated companions Rhina and Julie, and the staff at Tuttle Center who provided compassionate and dignified care over the past four years. Funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FriendshipWorks https://www.fw4elders.org/ or https://www.alz.org/.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020