1/
John A. Bianco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIANCO - John, A. of Massapequa Park on September 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Ellen. Devoted father of John, Paul and Joseph. Adored grandpa of nine cherished grandchildren. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Friday 11:30AM at St Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa, NY. Interment to follow at Grace Cemetery, Massapequa, NY. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or RERUN INC, the leader in Thoroughbred Adoption and Aftercare, 236A Waters Road East Greenbush, NY 12061. For further information please visit us at Massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved