BIANCO - John, A. of Massapequa Park on September 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Ellen. Devoted father of John, Paul and Joseph. Adored grandpa of nine cherished grandchildren. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Friday 11:30AM at St Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa, NY. Interment to follow at Grace Cemetery, Massapequa, NY. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or RERUN INC, the leader in Thoroughbred Adoption and Aftercare, 236A Waters Road East Greenbush, NY 12061. For further information please visit us at Massapequafuneralhome.com