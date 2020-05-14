Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Collins


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Collins Notice
COLLINS - John A., 100 of West Chester, PA, died Thursday May 7, 2020 in Downingtown, PA. He was the husband of the late Doris Anne Donahue Collins. Born November 26, 1919 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Francis Collins and the late Eleanor Dempsey Collins and was pre- deceased by four brothers and two sisters. John graduated in 1937 from St. Michael's High School, Jersey City, NJ where he excelled in football and baseball. In 1941, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During World War II, John served in Italy and North Africa. While stationed in Rome, he was unexpectedly personally addressed and blessed by Venerable Pope Pius XII at a weekly general audience. John considered this spontaneous meeting with the Holy Father one of the greatest highlights of his life. John began his career at the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company food stores where he worked all of his life. He loved attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted family man. John was happiest when the entire family could be together for holidays and other celebrations. John is survived by his 5 children, John Collins, Jr., Melville, NY, Noreen Cavara, West Chester, PA, Doris Tobin, Holbrook, NY, Carol Murray, N. Bellmore, NY, James, Collins (Liz), Hattiesburg, MS, 16 grandchildren: Kathleen Globushutz (Frank), John Collins, III, Matthew Cavara, Teresa Mulholland (Brian). Kenneth Cavara, John Paul Cavara, Rev. Mark Cavara, Andrew Cavara, Luke Cavara, Grace Kiely (Richard), Mary Tobin, Daniel Tobin, John Murray, III, (Lauren), Mary Murray, Timothy Murray, Savannah Collins and 7 great-grandchildren: Savannah, Frank, Lucy, Jack, Luke and Stella and many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, www.EWTN.com Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA. www.DellaFH.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -