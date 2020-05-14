|
COLLINS - John A., 100 of West Chester, PA, died Thursday May 7, 2020 in Downingtown, PA. He was the husband of the late Doris Anne Donahue Collins. Born November 26, 1919 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Francis Collins and the late Eleanor Dempsey Collins and was pre- deceased by four brothers and two sisters. John graduated in 1937 from St. Michael's High School, Jersey City, NJ where he excelled in football and baseball. In 1941, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During World War II, John served in Italy and North Africa. While stationed in Rome, he was unexpectedly personally addressed and blessed by Venerable Pope Pius XII at a weekly general audience. John considered this spontaneous meeting with the Holy Father one of the greatest highlights of his life. John began his career at the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company food stores where he worked all of his life. He loved attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted family man. John was happiest when the entire family could be together for holidays and other celebrations. John is survived by his 5 children, John Collins, Jr., Melville, NY, Noreen Cavara, West Chester, PA, Doris Tobin, Holbrook, NY, Carol Murray, N. Bellmore, NY, James, Collins (Liz), Hattiesburg, MS, 16 grandchildren: Kathleen Globushutz (Frank), John Collins, III, Matthew Cavara, Teresa Mulholland (Brian). Kenneth Cavara, John Paul Cavara, Rev. Mark Cavara, Andrew Cavara, Luke Cavara, Grace Kiely (Richard), Mary Tobin, Daniel Tobin, John Murray, III, (Lauren), Mary Murray, Timothy Murray, Savannah Collins and 7 great-grandchildren: Savannah, Frank, Lucy, Jack, Luke and Stella and many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, www.EWTN.com Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA. www.DellaFH.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020