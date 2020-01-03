Home

John A. Kaczynski

John A. Kaczynski Notice
KACZYNSKI - John A., of Seaford on December 30, 2019. US Marine Corps Veteran and retired engineer. Beloved husband of the late Arline, caring father of Valerie (Robert), Linda (Robert), Janice (Steven) and Karen (late Adam). Cherished grandfather to Robert Jr. (Krystina), Krista, Alexandra, Brianna, Susan, Makayla and Jessica. Devoted caregiver to the late Eloise (the cat). Thank you for brightening our lives. You will always be missed! Reposing Sunday, January 5th, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Law Funeral Home, Massapequa, NY. Interment at National Cemetery, Calverton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered to ASPCA or North Shore Animal League.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020
