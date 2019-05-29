|
LaFLAIR - John A. on May 25, 2019, age 68. Beloved husband to Annette M. (nee: Fico). Loving father to John LaFlair, Jr. and Nicole LaFlair-Nieves. Cherished grandfather to Mason, Max and Jack. Family to receive friends Thursday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island, 640 Middle Country Road, Middle Island, NY 11953. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00am St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, Coram, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019