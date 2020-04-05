|
PROKOP - John A. of Inverness, FL passed away March 25, 2020 at the age of 96. John was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 19, 1923 to the late Charles F. and Emma (Schavnick) Prokop. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Corps of Engineers was a Veteran of World War II, serving in Europe and the Asian Pacific Theater. He was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant. John was married to his loving wife Muriel (Thornton) Prokop for 55 years until her passing on October 20, 2001. He and Muriel made Hicksville, NY their home in 1951 and relocated to Inverness, FL in 1986 at which time he gave up his proud career as a tool and die maker. John was a Parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Joseph Barry Council 2520 of Hicksville, NY and Council 6391 of Our Lady of Fatima. He was also a member of the R. Francis Cardinal Spellman Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf and fishing. John was the Cherished father to: Catherine Kolsch, John A. Prokop, Jr, Charles Prokop, Gregory Prokop; Adoring grandfather to: Richard, Carol Ann, Autumn, John, Charles, Gina, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Chris. Most admired great-grandfather to: Jared, Celia, Austin, Emma, Blake, Brock, Kelsey, Jaysem, Lucas, Ashlyn, Declan, Joey, Jax, Felicia and his special friend Rosemary Seaman. In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Elizabeth Winter and Mary Miller. Following cremation, John will be laid to rest with his wife Muriel at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A celebration of life memorial service with military honors will take place at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL at a later date.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com
