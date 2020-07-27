NEZOLOSKY - John Alfred of Long Beach, NY on July 24, 2020 in his 92 year. Beloved husband of Ann Marie, Loving father of John, Louis (Jennifer), Peter (deceased), Joann (Willie), and Thomas. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday July 28, from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Rd. Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday July 29, 10:00 AM at St. Ignatius Martyr RC Church Long Beach, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.Jordanfh.com