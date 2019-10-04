|
ANSELMO - John M. of Seattle, WA., formerly of Freeport on Sept 30, 2019. Former Highway Commissioner for the Village of Freeport, Former Proprietor of Crown Transmission, Freeport, Retired Proprietor of Central Alignment, Baldwin. Devoted husband of the late Rose. Beloved father of John (Carol), Mike, and Francine (Brooks) Fenton. Loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 9. Family will receive friends on Friday 6 - 9PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral Home 110 Pine St (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45AM Our Holy Redeemer RC Church. Interment St Charles Cemetery
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019