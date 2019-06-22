|
ARMITAGE-John R. of East Meadow on June 20, 2019. (Retired Grumman Aerospace Bethpage NY, Veteran U. S. Air Force, 4th Degree Knight Holy Innocents Council). Beloved husband of Joan P. Loving father of Patricia Carman (Brian), Margaret Connolly (Frank), Michelle Procida and John (Linda). Cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 6. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral home at 2786 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown. Mass Monday 11AM St. Bernard R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019