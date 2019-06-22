Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard R.C. Church
3100 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Armitage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Armitage


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
John Armitage Notice
ARMITAGE-John R. of East Meadow on June 20, 2019. (Retired Grumman Aerospace Bethpage NY, Veteran U. S. Air Force, 4th Degree Knight Holy Innocents Council). Beloved husband of Joan P. Loving father of Patricia Carman (Brian), Margaret Connolly (Frank), Michelle Procida and John (Linda). Cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 6. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral home at 2786 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown. Mass Monday 11AM St. Bernard R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
Download Now