ROBELEN- John Austin, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on January 18 at home in Oakdale with family. Born in Queens, John was a lifelong New Yorker, dedicated to God, country, and family. He worked as an LIRR locomotive engineer for 43 years and served during the Korean War. An avid athlete, he lifted weights, played baseball, swam, golfed, and fished into his 80's. He loved drawing, photography, NY teams, dogs, movies, and his lawn, and ushered at church for nearly 60 years. He was a devoted husband to Elba (nee Arroyos), who predeceased him, for 58 years; father to Elizabeth (Carter), Mary Jane (Joseph), John, Jeffry (Karen), Kristine (Frank), Kelly Ann (John, d.), and Glenn (Brian); grandfather to Peter, Alison, Jamie, Lucy, Kayla, Frank, Jaquelyn, JoAnn, Suzanne, and Donna; great-grandfather to six; brother to Eleanor (d.) and James (d.); uncle to many. Visitation - Thurs. 1-23, 7-9:30 and Fri. 1-24, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 at Raynor and D'Andrea, West Sayville. Funeral Mass and Burial - Sat. 1-25 at 9:45 AM at St. John Nepomucene, Bohemia, NY. For memorials in lieu of flowers, see www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020