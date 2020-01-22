Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:45 AM
St. John Nepomucene
Bohemia, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Robelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Austin Robelen Jr.

Add a Memory
John Austin Robelen Jr. Notice
ROBELEN- John Austin, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on January 18 at home in Oakdale with family. Born in Queens, John was a lifelong New Yorker, dedicated to God, country, and family. He worked as an LIRR locomotive engineer for 43 years and served during the Korean War. An avid athlete, he lifted weights, played baseball, swam, golfed, and fished into his 80's. He loved drawing, photography, NY teams, dogs, movies, and his lawn, and ushered at church for nearly 60 years. He was a devoted husband to Elba (nee Arroyos), who predeceased him, for 58 years; father to Elizabeth (Carter), Mary Jane (Joseph), John, Jeffry (Karen), Kristine (Frank), Kelly Ann (John, d.), and Glenn (Brian); grandfather to Peter, Alison, Jamie, Lucy, Kayla, Frank, Jaquelyn, JoAnn, Suzanne, and Donna; great-grandfather to six; brother to Eleanor (d.) and James (d.); uncle to many. Visitation - Thurs. 1-23, 7-9:30 and Fri. 1-24, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 at Raynor and D'Andrea, West Sayville. Funeral Mass and Burial - Sat. 1-25 at 9:45 AM at St. John Nepomucene, Bohemia, NY. For memorials in lieu of flowers, see www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now