NAVAGH - John B. of Amityville, LI on March 17, 2019. Taught 30 years in the Amityville Union Free School District. Beloved husband of the late Rosina A. Loving father of Catherine Borysewicz (Brian), Jeanne Radigan (Kenneth), James Navagh (Gayle), Eileen Navagh (her fiance, Paul Thompson), Theresa Szrama (Larry) and John Timothy Navagh (Deeanna). Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late James Navagh (Kathleen) and the late Ann Marie Muscatello (the late Dan). Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:00 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment with Military Honors L.I. National Cemetery. The family has suggested memorial contributions, as an alternative to flowers, to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047. Envelopes available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019
