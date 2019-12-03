|
BARDONG - John age 92 of St. James (formerly of Brooklyn & Stewart Manor) on November 30,2019 Beloved Son of the Late Henry & Late Elizabeth. Dear Brother of Helen Cuttaia, James, the late Mary Gearrity, the late Elizabeth Gearrity and the late Henry. Loving Uncle of 15 nephews & nieces & numerous grand nieces and nephews. Graduated St. Matthew's Grammar School and St. Augustine's Diocesan H.S. Worked for Benziger Bros. as purveyor of Catholic Books & Church Goods for 22 years. After 19 years as Clerk-Treasurer of Stewart Manor retired in 1990. At St. Matthew's, he was an Usher & assisted in fund raising events. At St. Anne Stewart Manor-Garden City he was one of the original Lectors. A member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society for 20 years. President of the C.Y.O. for 4 years in Stewart Manor. Served as Village Trustee & Member of both the Planning & Zoning Board. Served in the volunteer Stewart Manor Fire Department for 37 years, Chief from 65-67, and Treasurer of the Fire Department Fund Raising for 24 years. Member of the Fire Department exempt Assn. since 1962. Serving as President 1963-64 and Treasurer for 23 years Charter Member of Lions Club Serving as President 1988-1989 and Treasurer for 13 years. Manager of Little League Braves for 15 years & Treasurer of Girls Softball for 19 years. Since Moving to Fairfield Condo in St. James Served on Board of Managers, Office of Treasurer, V.P. of the Club Moriches Senior Club and Treasurer of the Fairfield Club. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road; Route 25, Jericho Turnpike on Wednesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 10am Sts. Philip & James RC Church, St. James. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019