BARRA - John, A., 79, of Sayville, LI, died on May 25, 2020. Retired cabinet maker, and former co-owner and friend with Alan "Red" Dozier of "Re-style Kitchens." Beloved husband and friend to wife Sonja. Loving father of Lynn and husband Nick, and Kimberly and husband Michael. Loving brother of Anna, and predeceased by his brothers Ralph, Henry, Louis and sister Margaret. Several nieces, nephews and many friends. Rest in Peace. See you "Just Beyond The Moon." To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.raynordandrea.com.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 2, 2020.