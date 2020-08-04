1/
John Barrett
BARRETT - John born February 19, 1934 in County Cork Ireland formally of Bayside, NY beloved husband to the late Maryanne. Loving father to Geraldine McKinney, Eileen Kirby, Sean, Marie Merenda and Patrick. Father-in-law to Henry James Breda Andy and Theresa. Grandfather to James, Michael, Claire, Edmond, Maryanne, Seamus, John and Chiara. Passed away on August 1, 2020. Visitation on Wednesday 8/5 from 3-7 pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son Inc., 302 Bedford Ave. Bellmore, NY. Funeral Mass 9:45am Thursday at St. Raphael RC Church East Meadow. Interment St Charles Cemetery Farmingdale.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2020.
